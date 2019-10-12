UPDATE: Couple dies from semi-truck collision in Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill.– Two victims have been identified after a motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a semi-truck on McCluggage Road, just north of the intersection of Spring Creek Road, Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, 76-year-old Jerry Bedwell of Washington and his wife, Linda Bedwell, were traveling in a passenger vehicle northbound on Spring Creek Road at the intersection of McClugage Road.

An investigation proves Jerry failed to yield to traffic on McClugage Road.

Linda was pronounced dead at the scene while Jerry was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in critical condition. Jerry succumbed to his injuries Friday night at 10:39 p.m. at OSF.

There will be no autopsy and the toxicology report was negative.