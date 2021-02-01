Updated state guidelines allow Illinois dentists to administer COVID-19 vaccines

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Illinois dentists are joining the fight against COVID-19 and could soon give, both, injections to the gums and to the arms.

Updated state guidelines give them the chance to administer COVID-19 vaccines at mass vaccination sites.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR) issued a proclamation Friday expanding a licensed dentist’s scope of practice under the Dental Practice Act to include administering COVID-19 vaccines to people 16 years of age and older.

They’d first have to take an hour-long course through the Just In Time Training program.

Dave Marsh, director of governmental affairs with the Illinois State Dental Society, said the process is long overdue.

“I think it’s going to open up a lot of potential for vaccinators,” Marsh said.

Marsh said he and ISDS helped with the new proposal that was passed last week. He said the previous proclamation which required a four-hour-long training course, including a hands-on component, on administering vaccines, was somewhat unnecessary.

“When you’re dealing with dentists, you’re dealing with doctors already,” Marsh said. “So they’re already trained in doing intermuscular injections which is what is needed for this type of vaccination, but they’re doing it in the oral cavity which is in the mouth.”

He said with this option, dentists would be volunteers where needed. He said between 50-60% of dentists they surveyed, said they would be willing to volunteer under this proposal.

“They would go to a public health setting,” Marsh said. “They would register with them, sign up under the umbrella of the public health network and then they would go and volunteer as they could, based on their schedule.”

Local dentists, such as Dr. Taylor Pham in East Peoria, said they’d be glad to step up.

“I know that there’s a need right now,” Pham said. “If there’s anything I could do or dentists can do in general to help out I think it’d be a good idea.”

Pham said as health ambassadors he believes it’s their duty to join the fight against the virus.

Marsh said he’s working on the one-hour training course now and will be accessible on ISDS’ website.

“We’ll probably, hopefully, have that rolled out this week and next week to be able to have our members start taking an online course and having their certifications ready to go,” Marsh said.

The training program must include instruction on hands-on intramuscular injection techniques, medication dosage, clinical evaluation of indications and contraindications of vaccines, and the recognition and treatment of adverse reactions to vaccines including anaphylactic shock

symptoms and treatment.

He said dentists wanting to administer the vaccines in their own offices would have to take a four-hour-long training course and wait until vaccines supply increases so they can be delivered and stored in their offices.

The Peoria City/County Health Department’s spokesperson said the area currently has the capacity to vaccinate, the only problem is the limited amount of vaccines being delivered.