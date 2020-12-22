Upscale venue opening in Peoria next year, delayed by COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill.(WMBD) — The Premier Entertainment Center will soon be a new addition to Peoria.

The community bingo center on Dries Ln., owned and operated by Walter Zich, closed three years ago. Now, Zich is repurposing the building.

The center will have a full service bar, with venue space for weddings and concerts.

Zich pushed the opening date back, calling it bad timing. COVID-19 restrictions changed his plans immediately.

Zich said if COVID-19 cases decrease significantly by next summer, he will be well positioned to open the doors. Until then, he plans to abide by all COVID-19 restrictions.

