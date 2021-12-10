Uptown businesses seeing ‘Happy’ Holiday shopping season

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Christmas is just around the corner and folks are already hitting the stores.

Shop owners in Uptown Normal said so far it’s been a busy shopping season. Adding, shoppers seem to be checking off their gift list earlier this year than last year.

“Usually once you have Thanksgiving, there’s a little bit of a lull, and then it starts to gather, but we’ve not experienced that. From Thanksgiving on it has been very solid on a daily basis,” said co-owner of The Garlic Press, Pam Locsin.

Locsin said this year compared to last, there have been more people shopping in person again, similar to 2019.

“There are more people definitely back, I mean at this time last year, I was still having to count the number of people I could have in the store,” Locsin said.

She said it seems shoppers are wanting to get their shopping done now to make sure they have it by Christmastime.

“They’ve been making a real effort to bypass all the supply chain issues, they’ve been doing steady shopping for quite a while now,” Locsin said.

It’s a similar story, down the street at Fabulous Affairs.

“I think customers missed being in the store, seeing the items, picking them up, and being able to see different styles of things,” said retail associate, Jennie Knobloch.

Knobloch said Fabulous Affairs has a little bit of anything for anyone.

“I think they come in looking for other people and then usually find something for themselves,” Knobloch said.

She said more feet at the other Uptown store only means more eyes on hers.

“It definitely helps; Uptown is a great place to be, it’s a good community and we try to support each other,” Knobloch said.

Most of the shops are still offering online ordering and curbside pickups for customers still uncomfortable with in-person shopping.