NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Saturday, the following streets and parking area will be closed in preparation for the Special Olympics Victory Dance in Uptown Normal:
- North Street, from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle
- Broadway, between the alley South of North Street and the back of the Post Office building
The Uptown Victory Dance gives the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois a chance to celebrate
their accomplishments and to socialize with others from around the state.
For more information about this event, visit https://www.soill.org
These areas are expected to reopen to traffic as soon as possible following the event.