NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning Saturday, the following streets and parking area will be closed in preparation for the Special Olympics Victory Dance in Uptown Normal:

North Street, from Fell Avenue to Uptown Circle

Broadway, between the alley South of North Street and the back of the Post Office building

The Uptown Victory Dance gives the athletes of Special Olympics Illinois a chance to celebrate

their accomplishments and to socialize with others from around the state.

For more information about this event, visit https://www.soill.org

These areas are expected to reopen to traffic as soon as possible following the event.