NORMAL Ill. (WMBD) — Uptown Normal hosted its annual sweet corn blues festival on Saturday and Sunday.

Coordinators said more than 20 tons of corn is served up annually at the festival.

Locals came out to enjoy vendors, corn, and a performance from the gamma phi circus from Illinois State University.

Ryan Manuel said he’s grown up in Normal and the corn fest is always a good place to meet people.

“We always have people coming down here and it’s a way for the community to get out and do stuff so it’s always fun,” said Manuel.

The Sweet Corn Blues festival is the last weekend of August every year.