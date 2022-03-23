NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Normal, an Illinois State University (ISU) tee shirt supplier is honoring deceased ISU student, Jelani Day.

Campustown Supply in Uptown Normal, has on display in its window a tee shirt featuring a picture of Day that reads “Justice for Jelani Day.”

Owner Daniel Maloney said he put up the shirt a couple of months ago.

He said they make custom tee shirts at the shop and said it was an easy way for them as a store to keep Day’s name alive in Uptown Normal.

“It’s just a case and situation that really touched our hearts and is close to us and one that we want to do everything we can to get the word out there,” Maloney said. “I just want to be sure that I’m doing my part and we’re doing our part in the store to make sure that we’re getting the word out there, Justice for Jelani Day. We feel justice should be done in his case, just as its done in other cases.”

Maloney said the shirts aren’t currently for sale, but if someone were to want one made they could print one for $19.99. He said they might also consider selling the shirts at some point and donating proceeds to the Day family.