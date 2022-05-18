NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Leah Marlene’s hometown parade and concert broke record numbers in Uptown Normal Tuesday.

“I personally have never seen more people in uptown normal or in the circle than we did last night,” said Normal Communications Director, Cathy Oloffson.

On Tuesday American Idol top three finalist Leah Marlene paid her hometown a visit with a free concert to end the night.

“To see the number of people come out, the signs that people had, and people of all ages,” said Oloffson.

Oloffson said it broke record numbers for a single-day event in their town.

“This is definitely one of the largest events. Less than 24 hours ago there were 10,000 people in uptown normal and it was incredible to enjoy the energy and excitement of all of our residents coming out to support Leah Marlene,” said Oloffson.

She said Marlene is inspiring so many people in the community.

“Especially young women who look up to her and really admire her determination to follow her dream,” said Oloffson.

Firehouse Pizza Manager in Uptown Normal, Josue Gomez said people were already coming in and waiting two hours before her parade.

“The sidewalks were full on both sides the bar was jumping pretty much as soon as we opened too,” said Gomez.

Gomez also agreed and said he’s never seen a crowd this big in uptown before.

“It was definitely a sight to see. especially after being cooped up in the house and having to not be around people, it’s nice to see literally everyone out here just trying to have a good time,” said Gomez.

Marlene will perform this Sunday for the American Idol finale.