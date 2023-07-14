NORMAL, Ill. (WMB) — Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure is making plans to come to Normal.

The company made the announcement in a press release Thursday. The press release said that Urban Air Normal will employ 60 local residents.

The facility will be open seven days a week and will have multiple activities such as laser tag, a sky rider and more. The trampoline and adventure park said they are the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world.

Urban Air’s CEO Jay Thomas said, “We know families are looking for ways to spend more time together and as the premier destination for family fun and adventure, we’re thrilled to bring our park experience to even more families in Normal.”

The park will be located at 301 S. Veteran’s Parkway next to Crunch Fitness. At this time a date has not been set for a grand opening.