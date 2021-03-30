US Rep. Rodney Davis tours Grossinger Motors Arena vaccination site

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) toured the Grossinger Motors Arena in McLean County Tuesday, March 30.

Davis spoke with guardsmen who where helping vaccinate residents of McLean County. He said the clinic was similar to other ones he’d toured, and hopes with more supply of the vaccine, the numbers of people receiving it will increase.

A survivor of the virus, Davis said he has gotten the vaccine himself and encourages others to do so also. As the number of people vaccinated increases, so does the need to reopen the economy statewide.

“I think the Governor knows my thoughts. My thoughts are I think we should move ahead based upon the data, our schools should be open, our kids should be back in school, our colleges should be planning for fully in-person learning next semester,” he said.

Davis also applauds former President Donald Trump for encouraging people to get the shot, and said politics need to stay out of the decision on whether someone should get vaccinated or not.