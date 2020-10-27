USDA Representative visits Midwest Food Bank in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Midwest Food Bank in Normal welcomed a representative from the USDA Tuesday morning to tour its facility.

The Midwest Food Bank has been working hard this year to provide local and national families with much-needed food and supplies amid the pandemic and other natural disasters.

Brandon Lipps, the deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services with the USDA, got a chance to see up close and personal how they do it.

“Obviously it’s a difficult time for so many Americans and they’re doing wonderful work here helping so many Americans in need,” said Lipps. “I just wanted to come out and hear about the wonderful things that they’re doing, and how we at USDA can make that happen.”

Lipps said it’s important to make sure that families have their basic needs met during these difficult times.

“This is really an operation, it’s about helping American’s most in need, in their time in need,” said Lipps. “Not only with their basic necessities of food, but making sure they’re connecting with partners who can help move them forward.”

So far, the food bank has given out 800,000 food boxes to families in need around the U.S. in 2020.

