Using the power of thought and magazine clippings to create 2022 vision boards

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of women participated in a workshop Sunday, Jan. 2 to create vision boards, practice self-care, and manifest good things for themselves in 2022. The event was titled “The Power of Thought: 2022 Vision Board Party.”

“So the power of thought is super important because our feelings become our thoughts, our thoughts become our actions, and our actions become our lives,” said yoga teacher Janie Backs.

The workshop, held at the East Bluff Community Center and hosted by Soulside Healing Arts, started with a yoga practice led by Backs. She is a yoga teacher at Soulside and works with April Foster who coordinated and facilitated the event.

“A vision board is just a way of setting your intentions,” Foster said. “Some people might look at them as goals for yourself for 2022.”

Foster set out magazines on tables for the participants, all women, to sort through and cut out clippings for their boards. Becks said the boards serve as a visual reminder of what we want our lives to look like.

“Whenever we have a vision board in front of us that’s different than the reality we are living in, it allows our mind to expand to a different version of reality,” she said. “When we allow ourselves to focus on that different version, our thoughts can lean towards there and we align them mindfully.”

After Backs’s yoga class, the women enjoyed a vegan lunch from Upbeet Jams. There were also short massage therapy sessions available.

“I just saw every aspect of our schedule today as self-care,” Foster said.