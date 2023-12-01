GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Utah man was arrested in Knox County for an alleged probation violation warrant out of his home state.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office news release states that 56-year-old Timothy Lucas had been a suspect in an investigation into stolen batteries from semi-trucks and farm machinery.

When Lucas was arrested, he was allegedly in possession of semi-truck batteries.

Lucas is being held at Knox County Jail, awaiting extradition to Utah.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Galesburg Police Department, and the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force contributed to the arrest.