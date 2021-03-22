Utility watchdog group says water privatization has cost customers $220 million

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On World Water Day, a utility watchdog group reported the results of their investigation into water privatization in Illinois.

Citizens Utility Board said two private water companies, Illinois American Water and Aqua Illinois, charged Illinois customers more than $220 million to cover costs associated with acquiring water systems.

“We want to raise awareness about how much privatization is costing water customers all over the state of Illinois,” said Jim Chilsen, communications director at CUB.

Illinois State Sen. John Connor (D-Crest Hill) is sponsoring S.B. 164, which he said is intended to counteract a 2013 state law that allows private companies to impose rate increases on customers to finance acquisition costs.

“People who are on a public water system, both as taxpayers and water bill payers, deserve an individual voting say before structural change in their local government takes place… just like shareholders in a corporation do on a structural corporate decision,” said Connor.

Illinois American Water opposes the bill, and released a statement that the bill would add an “unnecessary delay to acquisitions that have already been approved local elected officials.”

The company said “no community is required to sell their their system,” and the current law already provides for open meetings and regulatory oversight. They recently announced water system investments topping $13 million in Peoria and Pekin counties.

Aqua Illinois released a statement that there is “no mandate that a community sell their water or sewer system,” and that they just provide “an option aimed at addressing local needs.”

The company said the bill would “impose a mandate on local governments that would reduce their options for managing their water and sewer needs.”

80% of Illinois water systems are publicly owned, according to CUB.

Bryan McDaniel, director of governmental affairs at CUB, said the bill is about giving water customers a voice, and that they shouldn’t put a corporation “between the people and a resource critical to life.”

“There is no life without water.”