PEORIA, Ill. — Early Saturday morning fire crews were called to 2412 Monroe St. on reports of a house fire.

When they arrived at 2:37 a.m. they saw the home engulfed in flames. Police on scene told crews the home was believed to be vacant; a correct statement.

Crews worked for hours to fight the flames. In the end, Public Works crews decided the house should be demolished as soon as possible. A fire investigator was called to the scene but at this point, there’s no word on what caused the fire.