PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters were called to a house fire on N. Missouri Ave. near OSF St. Francis Medical Center around 5:45 p.m., where they found flames spewing from the boarded-up basement of a 2 1/2-story vacant home.



Crews searched for anyone inside the home, but they quickly had to make their way out of the structure due to the severity of the fire. The team used the firetruck ladders to put out the remaining flames.



The incident was ruled an arson and the home had to be torn down. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.