Firefighters investigating arson at vacant home Tuesday morning in Peoria

UPDATE (10:48 a.m.) — Peoria firefighters are investigating an arson that occurred at a vacant home in Peoria Tuesday morning.

According to a press release, smoke and flames were showing from the back of a one-and-a-half-story, boarded-up building.

The fire was extinguished promptly. Firefighters ventilated the home to check for extension of the fire.

No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians, but a fire investigator is still conducting an investigation. There was an estimated $1,000 in damage.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a call at 7:54 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Sept. 28.

Battalion Chief Tom Sander said smoke was seen coming out of a vacant building, located at 2101 West Malone Ave. The caller who reported the fire said they saw a juvenile running away from the area.

A bystander also claimed they saw a juvenile running from the fire and that the vacant building belongs to Holiness Outreach Mission, but the Peoria Fire Department has not confirmed this theory.

Sander said the fire started at the exterior of the building, moving its way to the interior. The fire department extinguished the flames in under three minutes.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and there are no injuries to report, but there is currently a fire investigator on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information is available.