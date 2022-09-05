PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A two-story home located at 1505 W Widenham St. was destroyed Sunday in a fire. According to authorities, the home was vacant at the time of the blaze.

By the time firefighters arrived, the home was engulfed in flames.

“Due to the amount of fire and dangerous conditions, the truck company was used to flow water into the second floor of the home,” Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said. “Additional crews deployed large handlines for this labor-intensive fire.”

No injuries were reported. A Peoria fire investigator was called to investigate the cause of the fire which is currently considered “undetermined.” Code enforcement conducted an emergency demolition of the property after the fire was extinguished.