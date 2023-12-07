PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An investigator with the Peoria Fire Department determined a fire at a vacant house in South Peoria was intentionally set.

The fire, which occurred in the 3000 block of West Latrobe Street, was quickly put out by firefighters, the department said in a news release.

Firefighters were called the house which is near Trewyn Middle School a bit after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a fire at one-story house. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

There were no occupants found in the building, which was determined to be uninhabited.

No one was injured. Damage was estimated to be about $5,000.



