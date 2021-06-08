Vaccination and family fun event being held on Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents can get vaccinated while having a family outing at the Heartland Health Services Family Fun Vaccine Event.

On June 12, Heartland Health Services, along with Peoria Area Food Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield, is hosting an “all-inclusive vaccine health fair event,” at their N Wisconsin Ave. location from noon to 3 p.m.

According to Heartland, this event is being held with the goal of heightening vaccine awareness and increasing access to the vaccine. Food will also be provided.

Those who get the vaccine at the event will be entered into a drawing for a grill.

The event’s motto is, “be safe for the summer.”