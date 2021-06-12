Vaccine clinic at East Bluff Heartland Health Services gives an incentive to get vaccinated

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Bluff Heartland Health Services administered vaccines and addressed vaccine hesitancy at their first vaccine clinic on Saturday, June 12.

Partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield, leaders at the event provided vaccines, medical information, and food boxes from Peoria Area Foodbank and Midwest Foodbank.

Michelle Sanders, Director of Development and Marketing at Heartland Health Services, said the event is one way to educate people about COVID-19 vaccines and the virus in their community.

“We had a lot of people say you’re just trying to bribe us to get this shot,” Sanders said. “No, we just want to educate you, make you aware of what services are available, and let you know that Heartland is here.”

As an incentive to get vaccinated, every person who received a shot was entered to win a grill, grill set, and a free lunch.

Sanders said Heartland Health Services organization has vaccinated more than 1,000 people across Peoria since April.

She said they are ready to hold more events based on community needs.

To learn more about Heartland Health and vaccinations, visit their website.