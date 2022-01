A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

LINCOLN, Ill. (WMBD) — Those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Logan County will temporarily not be able to go to the health department.

Due to staff shortages, the clinic will be temporarily closed until Tuesday, Jan. 18. Other services will continue to operate, however, the building will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, in honor of Martin Luther King Day.

Info regarding other services and to schedule an appointment can be done here.