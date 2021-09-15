Vaccine clinics returning to Grossinger Motors Arena

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Vaccinations against COVID-19 are returning to a centralized spot in downtown Bloomington.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 16, the McLean County Health Department will host a mass vaccination clinic at the Grossinger Motors Arena. It will be every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of the month.

The clinic will offer all three shots: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. Marianne Manko, public affairs coordinator at the McLean County Health Department, said they are already seeing 53% of the county vaccinated halfway through September and expect increased demand.

“It’s our job to make sure we’re well-prepared, to make sure we have enough vaccine on hand and that we’re able to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible whenever they want it,” Manko said.

In the past, the site could do up to 25,000 shots per day, but Manko said she doesn’t expect that much demand.

“We’re not anticipating thousands upon thousands. But we are seeing an increased demand for our vaccinations and we wanted to make sure we were prepared and ready to go,” Manko said.

Right now the clinics will only offer booster shots to those who are eligible.