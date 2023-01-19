PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– State Senator Win Stoller will be hosting a Valentine’s Day event for seniors card drive from Jan. 18 to Feb. 7.

According to a press release, everyone is encouraged to write cards to those in assisted living and long-term care facilities in the 37th Senate District.

Anyone who makes a card can drop off or mail cards to 5415 University St., Suite 105, Peoria, IL 61614 or 121 E. First St., Dixon, IL 61021.

If delivering in person, there is a marked mailbox located inside the Peoria office between 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays. Drop-off times at the Dixon location can be arranged by reaching out to Nancy Naylor at nancy.senatorstoller@gmail.com.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Michaelene Mays at mmays@sgop.ilga.gov.