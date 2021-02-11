‘Valentine’s Day is always a great engagement holiday,’ Jewelry stores prepare for Valentine’s Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The next big holiday for businesses is just days away, and local jewelry stores are preparing.

Julie Carlson, the sales manager at Carlson Jewelry in Peoria Heights said she is grateful the family-owned business survived the pandemic, and now she is ready to help put a smile on someone’s face.

“The pretty sparkles, the jewels, the metal you know will always be a nice compliment to flowers, a nice compliment to candy. Just set it on the table when you go to have dinner,” she said.

Even in the midst of a pandemic, Carlson said business has been consistently steady leading up to Valentine’s day.

Being in a pandemic for nearly a year is drawing people to her counter, so they can show their loved ones extra gratitude and appreciation, she said. Among the most popular items are white gold, yellow gold, and rose gold.

Over at Bremer Jewelry, Inventory Manager Melissa Rule said best-selling items for that special someone are, “You and Me Bangle Bracelets. We actually make all of these (bangle bracelets) in our studio downstairs. They are all hand-crafted by our golds smiths. I have a couple of different styles here but they are fun to stack. And of course, Valentine’s Day is always a great engagement holiday.”

However, last minute shoppers are encouraged to get to the store soon as both are closed on Sunday.