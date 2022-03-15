PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The site of a former shoe store in Peoria will soon be home to a new business.

According to Peoria city manager Patrick Urich, Valvoline Instant Oil Change will take the site of the former Payless Shoe Store off of University Street.

Last week, crews tore down the empty building. Payless shut its doors in Peoria before the COVID-19 pandemic and the building sat empty since.

Leah Allison, the Assistant Community Development Director for the City of Peoria, said it’s the beginning of a new opportunity.

“I think it’s great for that area. It’s a vibrant area to begin with, a very stable commercial corridor, and it just adds to the whole commercial environment,” Allison said.

Allison said the city has reviewed or is still in the process of reviewing trade permits for the new business. Trade permits include electric, HVAC, and plumbing.

With that, Allison expects construction to start soon but was unable to provide an exact date.

Once completed, it would be the first Valvoline Instant Oil Change in the City of Peoria. According to Google Maps, the closest Valvoline is in Chillicothe.

Allison said it’s always great to welcome a new business.

“I would think so, yeah. We always encourage more business, and it just adds to the services that will help our citizens in Peoria,” Allison said.