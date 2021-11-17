Vandalism spree leaves 20 vehicles with slashed tires

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police reported a case of multiple vehicle vandalism in the downtown area Wednesday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, police were dispatched to several locations to find at least 20 parked vehicles with slashed or flattened tires.

The case is currently being investigated by the Peoria Police Patrol Division and Criminal Investigations Division. Everyone in the downtown area is encouraged to check their vehicles and report anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521.