CULVER CITY, CA (WMBD)– Even though Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak will be retiring at the end of the 41st season, co-host Vanna White has extended her contract for another two years.

A Wheel news release confirms White will still be revealing letters through the 2025-26 season.

White has been co-host of the show since 1982 after taking over for Susan Stafford. White is known for her infectious smile, constant clapping for contestants and of course, flipping the letter boxes.

Other changes are coming to the show as well. Alex Van Wagner has taken over as Director of the show after Robert Ennis retired.