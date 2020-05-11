The Vatican names Bishop Jenky’s successor

A message from Coadjutor Bishop-ElectLouis Tylka

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Vatican has named the successor for the Catholic Diocese of Peoria’s Bishop Daniel Jenky when he retires.

Pope Francis on Monday appointed Rev. Louis Tylka, a priest of the Archdiocese of Chicago, as the Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Peoria. Tylka, 49, is currently pastor of St. Julie Billiart in Tinley Park.

When they turn 75, bishops are required to submit their resignations to the pope. Jenky will turn 75 in March 2022.

Jenky issued the following statement:

I know that I speak for all the priests, deacons, consecrated religious, and faithful of the Catholic Diocese of Peoria who join with me in giving heartfelt thanks to Almighty God and to our Holy Father Pope Francis for sending us the Most Reverend Louis Tylka as Coadjutor Bishop-Elect. He has worked in parishes for his entire priesthood, and I know that he will bring enormous talent, zeal, and a warm personality to the service of

God and neighbor here in Central Illinois. I have assured Bishop Tylka that he can expect an enthusiastic welcome in our Local Church, and that we look forward to his pastoral ministry and leadership. Upon my retirement, I will be happy to know that he will become the 9th Bishop of Peoria. More than a year ago, I began to experience some growing mobility problems due to arthritis and spinal issues. Through the Papal Nuncio, I therefore petitioned our Holy Father Pope Francis to appoint a Coadjutor Bishop to help me in the administration of our Diocese, which covers 26 counties in Central Illinois. I am extremely grateful to the Pope for granting my request and sending us this good shepherd. Bishop Daniel Jenky

The Diocese of Peoria said it will be “enormously blessed by the service and leadership” of Tylka.

Tylka has served as Pastoral Associate at St. Michael Parish in Orland Park and at Ss. Faith, Hope and Charity in Winnetka. He served as Pastor of Mater Christi and the Shrine of Mary, Mother of Mothers, in North Riverside for a decade as well.

Additionally, the Coadjutor Bishop-Elect has served on the Presbyteral Council of the Archdiocese of Chicago, serving as Chair of the Council from 2015 to present.

A coadjutor bishop is an assistant bishop with the right of succession as the next ordinary or diocesan bishop. Bishop Jenky will continue to direct the Diocese of Peoria until his retirement. When he retires, Tylka will become the Diocese’s ninth bishop.