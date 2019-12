PEORIA, Ill.– A two-vehicle crash occurred Saturday night, resulting in an extrication.

At around 8:30 p.m., Peoria Fire and Paramedics responded to 100 E War Memorial for reports of a crash. Upon arrival, crews found one person who needed to be extricated due to damage to the passenger door.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital but their identification is unknown at this time.