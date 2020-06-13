Vehicle crashes into diesel fuel tank, 100 gallons of fuel fills the street

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vehicle crashed into a diesel fuel semi, causing about 100 gallons of fuel to spill onto the street and sidewalk, according to authorities.

At around 3:00 Saturday morning, Peoria Firefighters were dispatched to Martin Luther King Dr. and Kumpf Blvd. for reports of a diesel fuel spill. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle ruptured the passenger side fuel tank of the semi. Officials said a light post and a hydrant was also “severely” damaged.

Technicians used absorbent on the street and sidewalks to prevent the fuel from contaminating the storm drains.

No injuries to the semi driver were reported, but the condition of the driver that collided into the semi is unknown.