PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department extinguished multiple vehicle fires in the INABIT Towing storage lot near 1200 SW Jefferson Ave. Tuesday.

According to a Peoria fire news release, firefighters responded at 11:21 a.m. after a report of heavy smoke in the area. When fire crews arrived they identified two vehicles that were on fire.

The first crews on the scene cut a hole in the fence to gain initial access to the storage lot. Additional crews gained access from an ally. An additional small fire was located on the exterior of an RV that was located in the lot.

One employee was on the scene at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported at this time.

A fire investigator was called to the scene and determined the cause of the fire to be unintentional.

The fire caused an estimated $3,000 worth of damages.