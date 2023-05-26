LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County Sheriff’s Deputies located an abandoned vehicle related to a missing person investigation at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, the office reported.

According to a news release, the vehicle was registered to 63-year-old Amos D. Morgan of Joliet, who was reported missing on May 12.

He was last seen in the Streator area on May 10. The search for Morgan is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office at (815) 433-2161 or the Joliet Police Department at (815) 724-3100.