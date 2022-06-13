NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – A “ghost gun” was located overnight Saturday in Normal, and the suspect is now in custody.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, Normal Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Main Street and Marian Avenue.

According to a Facebook post from the Normal Police Department, the officers saw a bag of cannabis in the car, which led to a search of the vehicle.

Officers then found two firearms. A black polymer pistol did not have a serial number, giving it the “ghost gun” classification. They also found a HiPoint pistol along with a magazine and ammunition.

The driver, 26-year-old DeQuan Tyler, was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

“I appreciate the proactive efforts of our patrol officers as they continue getting guns off the street and possibly prevent a future incident of violent crime in our community,” Normal Police Chief Petrilli said in the Facebook post.