PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A vehicle was struck late Monday night in Central Peoria as the spat of gun violence continues in Peoria.

Peoria police officers responded to the 600 block of West McClure Avenue after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that 19 rounds had been fired.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle which had been struck several times but no victims were reported, said Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson.

She added that shell casings were recovered at the scene. The matter remains under investigation.