Vendors holding their own, unsanctioned version of Spoon River Drive

FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — An annual event bringing vendors from all over the state taking place this weekend in Central Illinois.

Friday morning, vendors were setting up for their own version of the Spoon River Drive after the official event was canceled due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

This year’s event is private and called the Spoon River COVID-19 Drive and is completely independent of the regular event. Vendors said this event is a major source of income for many small businesses in the area and wanted to continue the annual sale.

An event usually put on by the Spoon River Drive Association was canceled back in the summer due to concerns of COVID-19 with many vendors coming from out of state. Cindey VanEtter a jewelry designer and stand owner said this year, many had to improvise.

“A lot of homeowners have been gracious to allow us to come out and set up on their property,” VanEtter said.

This year, vendors needing the income came together to put on their own private Spoon River Drive Event. In previous years, the regular event draws in over 25,000 people flock to Fulton County for the event and this year they expect it to be the same. Fulton County Health department administrator Katie Lynn said it’s concerning.

“Large crowds are a little problematic right now, that’s where our concern comes from because all it takes is one person and they can spread COVID to everyone around them,” Lynn said.

Lynn said she reminds those attending and taking part to be safe and remember the three W’s of staying safe.

“Wash your hands, wear your mask and watch your distance,” Lynn said. “So if you do choose to go on the drive, to the places that are holding it, try to maintain that six foot social distancing, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer, that kind of stuff.”

Cindey VanEtter a local jewelry designer said safety is key to her, but said the outside atmosphere feels safer.

“Same as if going to the grocery store or anywhere else, wash your hands, wear your mask, social distance,” VanEtter said.

Penny Glidewell a chalk artist said her family depends on the income from events like this one and is a tool for marketing her business.

“Those who are small vendors and don’t have a storefront, the only way that we can get the word out is at outdoor vendor events or online and seeing it or showing them what you’re doing is so much better,” Glidewell said.

VanEtter said the year has been tough with many events being canceled and hopes people come out to support.

“Many vendors rely on this for our livelihoods and many vendors, this is their only source of income and things have been sparse if anything,” VanEtter said.

The drive will take place Oct 3 and 4 then again Oct 11 and 12. Most stands are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find a full list of vendor locatuion’s on the drive’s Facebook page.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected