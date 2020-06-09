VenueWorks, City of Bloomington officially terminate contract at Grossinger Motors Arena

BLOOMINGTON, Ill (WMBD) — VenueWorks and the City of Bloomington have agreed to terminate the contract to manage Grossinger Motors Arena.

The two sides cite the pandemic and the subsequent halt to events as reasons for the split.

The contract may be terminated, but the relationship is not over. The agreement calls for VenueWorks to receive five percent of food and beverage sales if large events are held at the arena between now and June 30 of next year.

The city would also have to pay VenueWorks $5,000 a month if an outside firm we’re to be hired.

In the meantime operations at the arena will be handled by city staff.

“Opportunities to likely put out a proposal to see if there’s a managing firm that might be interested,” said Bloomington city manager Tim Gleason. “Also the possibility of selling the property, getting it in the hands of someone that could do better with that venue than we have in the past.”

VenueWorks has managed the arena for the past four years. During their term, the company has implemented new operational procedures, improved venue safety, and security, and expanded event concession offerings.