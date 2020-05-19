Vermilion River in Pontiac flooding; river levels close to 17-feet

PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Heavy rain over the past few days has caused the Vermilion River levels to quickly rise, leading to flooding of roads, parks, and houses.

River levels there are close to 17-feet, putting the town in a flood warning.

Benches, trash cans, and light posts, all underwater at Humiston Riverside Park, which borders the river. The town is closing down flooded roads nearby too.

People who live in Pontiac say it’s not unusual this time of year.

“I say above average probably for every year because I don’t think it all fully goes out as far as it is now, but it usually does to this part right here. It floods every year it’s kind of expected here in Pontiac.”

For now that stretch of the river is expected to stay under a moderate flood warning.