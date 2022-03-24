PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Livingston County Board member is looking to be a future State Representative.

Mike Kirkton joined WMBD’s Matt Sheehan for On the Record which aired Thursday afternoon during WMBD News at 4.

Sheehan: I understand you were in the military for nearly three decades. Can you give our viewers some background into your time serving?

“I went to basic training, graduated high school, got an Army scholarship to pay for college, went to a small military college then completed my degree at Illinois State and then went on active duty and spent 26 years on active duty,” Kirkton said.

Sheehan: What challenges do you see the newly-drawn 105th District facing, and how do you plan to face them?

“Fuel prices right now. The 105th District is predominantly agricultural. Farmers are really concerned right now about how we’re going to start spring planting and the costs associated with that,” Kirkton said. “And inflation. The fed’s reported that inflation in January was over 7.5%. As inflation rises, our motor fuel tax rises as well. That’s why in a normal tank of gas, you’re paying about 39 cents/gallon. It’s predicted by this summer we will be paying close to 62 or 63 cents/gallon just due to inflation.”

Sheehan: You told me you owned a farm of your own. How have these issues impacted you?

“Significantly. We’ve had to change how we do operations. The small farm we have in Gridley, on the McLean/Livingston County border, has caused us to reorient a little bit. We raise and train American Saddlebred horses, have a riding lesson program for kids, and we’re trying to be a little more flexible for families, so we can continue to provide that service,” Kirkton said.

Sheehan: In Illinois politics this election cycle, we’re seeing candidates from all across the political spectrum, from far-right or far-left winged candidates to moderate. Where do you place yourself on that scale?

“I’m a conservative Republican. I believe in fiscal responsibility and I think of all the candidates, I want to be the candidate that speaks out for the voters of the 105th. I don’t want to talk down to people like Adam Kinzinger does, I want to be a representative that speaks for the voters and speaks for my district so my voice is heard in Springfield,” Kirkton said.

Kirkton said some priorities, if elected, would be to get the way Illinois taxes, “back in line.”

“With the 105th being mostly Ag, things like Right to Repair is a big concern for the district. I think our tax base and how we tax right now needs to be realigned,” Kirkton said. “So that we can encourage businesses to not only come to the State of Illinois, but also keep businesses here and keep them from leaving.”

Kirkton said some of the major projects he’s been a part of on the Livingston County Board have been redistricting and encouraging businesses to come to Livingston County.

“Vector, in South Streator, is an example,” Kirkton said. “It really helped that community.”

Kirkton is entering a highly-contested GOP primary for the newly-drawn 105th district. Sheehan has spoken with multiple other candidates running in this race. You can see those articles below.