Veteran-owned CrossFit hosts WODATHON for suicide prevention

PEORIA, Ill.– Crossfit 309 held its sixth annual 22-hour WODATHON Friday to raise awareness of veteran suicide.

“We are the only CrossFit in the country that does this,” CrossFit 309 Holly Mosack said. “I hope this spread across the country and more people get involved with wanting to raise awareness for our veterans. This is a real thing.”

During the WODATHON, volunteers did a 20-minute “Hero” workout every hour in honor of the 22 veterans that commit suicide every day. A few volunteers did stay and participate in each workout session.

Bredon Scheunke participated in 16 out of 22 workout sessions.

“The value of what this (WODATHON) means is what pushed me to get through as much as I did and not sleep for 22 hours. People don’t realize that this is a serious thing. The biggest thing is keeping the heroes in our minds as we do the workout. All the hardships they had to go… it makes the workout seems like it’s really small compared to what veterans went through,” Schenuke said.

Mosack said the WODATHON had it’s the biggest turnout this year, bringing in over 250 participants.