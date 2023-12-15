WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Army Veteran Mike Rodcay raises money to help his fellow veterans while spreading holiday cheer.

For five years Rodcay has created a light display bringing awareness to the Wounded Warrior Project. This year it took Rodcay six weeks to put up 15,000 lights.

“My intent is to, one, raise funds to help the servicemembers and then raise awareness for the Wounded Warrior Project and what they do for our veterans,” said Rodcay.

The centerpiece is an American flag. It took Rodcay 27 hours spread across five days to remove broken strands and then restring, rewire and then glue each light to the peg board. He said the dedication is worth it.

“I went to Iraq twice. I came back the way I went. And when I retired in 2016, I thought what can I do to support either a local charity or something worthwhile,” said Rodcay. “That’s when I came up with the Wounded Warrior Project. Cause there are service members who unfortunately went to Iraq that didn’t comeback the way they went. So, it’s my way of helping out.”

Rodcay has raised close to $2,500 overall. Each year the goal is to raise one penny per light making this year’s goal $150.

The display is lit from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. each evening until Christmas night. However, donations can still be placed in the donations box throughout the day. Donations can also be sent to PO Box 92 Washington, IL 61571.

