Veterans Day Celebration, free meals, and ceremonies

CENTRAL ILLINOIS– There’s going to be a patriotic feel in Peoria Monday, as different business planned several events to honor military veterans.

On Monday, Illinois Central College is hosting a Veterans Day celebration at the ICC EastPeoria Campus cafeteria from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. The guest of honor is WWII and Iwo Jima veteran Karl Schmidt.

In Normal, The Heartland CommunityCollege will host a ceremony to honor veterans at 11:00 a.m.

The Veterans Center at HCC will conduct a program in theHeartland Campus Café, located in the Student Commons Building of the Raab.Rd., campus of the College in Normal.

The Veterans Day ceremony will include speaker Lt. Col John Cross(ret.), a presentation of colors by student veterans, and remarks from Heartland Provost Rick Pearce and HCC Veterans Center Program Facilitator BobKearney.

Monday afternoon in Springfield, three LeRoybrothers who gave their lives in World War II will be honored with the dedication of the Gaultney Brothers Memorial Highway.

The dedication will take place at 2 p.m. at the LeRoy American Legion, 100 North Main.

In addition to ceremonies, several organizations will dedicate their morning by providing free breakfast to veterans.

Hy-Vee expects to serve more than 90,000 meals at its more than 265 stores. Select stores may host additional programs, displays and entertainment to accompany the breakfast.

During the event, Hy-Vee and Hallmark will offer complimentary cards to customers with the opportunity to express appreciation to active-duty military members overseas.

Every year, Logan’s gives out free meals to veterans on Veteran’s Day. They want to take their giving even further by donating $1 million to Folds of Honor, a program in which either veterans or children of veterans are given a scholarship.

They are asking patrons to round their bills to the nearest dollar and are donating the difference.

More information will be provided by Logan’s Monday.

Obed & Isaac’s Microbrewery and Eatery will be offering a free meal to veterans and active military personnel from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Lastly, Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch on Monday.