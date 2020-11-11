Veterans Day tradition continues in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peorians are honoring those who served our country on Veterans Day.

On Wednesday, people celebrated in downtown Peoria with the annual parade. Organizers said turnout was smaller than normal, but they were happy the event still went on.

Carl Dodd said he was out to support his father, a Vietnam veteran. He thinks it’s important to pay respects to veterans who sacrificed for our country.

“The veterans, especially for Vietnam, did not have a good reputation coming home. Things were very tough for them. So, I think it’s nice now that the public opinion has shifted a little bit and we appreciate them more as people,” said Dodd.

Marine Corps veteran Scott Corsaut said it’s important to reflect on the day, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s really important to come out and to remember veterans for the sacrifices that they made for us so we can enjoy days like today, be free, enjoy our freedoms and also remember the ones that gave the ultimate sacrifice,” said Corsaut.

Army Veteran Michael Casey said his father and grandfather were also veterans. He thinks Veterans Day is a way to remember the sacrifices and honor those who served.

“It’s the veterans that lost their lives and the veterans that are still alive, it kind of shows them a little appreciation. It touches your heart,” said Casey.

After the parade, a Veterans Day ceremony took place outside the courthouse.