Central Illinois (WMBD) — Early Thursday morning, Central Illinois veterans will depart Peoria and arrive in the nation’s capital.

It’s a day full of remembrance, respect, and honor.

It’s all made possible by Greater Peoria Honor Flight (GPHF) organizers, volunteers, and donors.

From searching for names on the Vietnam Wall to seeing various monuments all across the nation’s capital, local veterans will descend upon Washington D.C. Thursday.

“I’m excited when I think about it,” said Vietnam Army Veteran Don Wagner. “It’s going to be a wonderful time for everybody I think.”

“Just being with other veterans and talking to them, getting their stories,” said Korean Army Veteran Wally Beeler. “It almost sends chills down your back just thinking about it.”

This comes on the heels of the last flight, which left Peoria International Airport (PIA) in October of 2019. COVID-19 postponed flights until now.

“It’s been two and a half years since we’ve flown,” said Vice President of GPHF Phyllis Piraino. “It’s been a lot of hard work over the last month…getting in touch with our veterans who are super excited. We do have 76 excited veterans who are ready for Washington D.C.”

For Korean Army Veteran Wally Beeler, he said he expects the day to be filled with new memories and appreciation.

“You’re with veterans all day at the memorials,” said Beeler. “It’s just great anticipation that’s all I can say for it.”

Vietnam Army Veteran Don Wagner said it’s an honor to venture alongside military brothers and sisters for a day of remembrance and respect.

“It’s an honor to be in the military,” said Wagner. “It’s an honor to be in this country. I felt that I did my duty and I was proud of it and just the camaraderie is going to be wonderful.”

This flight will transport Korean, Vietnam, Cold, and Gulf War veterans.

Our Shelbey Roberts and Brian Anton will be traveling with them to capture the day through their eyes.

You can tune in all day Thursday for live coverage.

Remember, you can be a part of welcoming home our veterans Thursday evening. Organizers request the public to arrive ahead of the flight’s projected landing time of 9:30 p.m. CST. You’re encouraged to wear patriotic colors, make signs, and cheer for our veterans.

The welcome home celebration takes place in the main lobby of PIA by flight departures.

The next Greater Peoria Honor Flight is scheduled for June 2, 2022.