Veterans Parkway roadwork expected to last until Halloween

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Work began Monday, April 6, on a 2.5 mile-long stretch of Veteran’s Parkway in Bloomington.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation (I-DOT), it’s the beginning of a $6.4 million project that will replace the asphalt, re-stripe the roadway, install new vehicle detection systems and bring sidewalk ramps up to code.

Public Affairs Officer at I-DOT Paul Wappel said drivers should expect occasional lane closures during the day and again at night from 9 p.m.-7 a.m.

“The majority of the work including the patching, removal of the hot-mix asphalt surface and the paving of the new hot-mix asphalt; those operations are required to be completed during the hours of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. During this time, as many as two lanes could be closed in each direction,” Wappel said.

He said he understands drivers frustrations, but said the work is long overdue.

“It’ll be like a new road. It was time to do this project and the benefits really are smoother surface, safer for everybody and it’ll be a win-win if everybody’s a little bit patient,” Wappel said.

Wappel reminded people to use caution when driving in work zones and said construction should last until Oct. 31.