Vets in Creve Coeur celebrate the big game with food and fun

CREVE COEUR, Ill. — Every year the VFW Post 4835 in Creve Coeur hosts a potluck celebration for the Big Sunday Game.

Unfortunately everyones favorite team, the Bears, weren’t on the big screen this year, but you wouldn’t know by the atmosphere there.

“We just like to do something for our people, our veterans and the public,” said Acting Quartermaster for VFW 4835, Robert Snare. “We just like to give them back something for spending their time and money here.”

The event brought out the grandparents, parents and the kids too, all hoping to watch some good football. Aside from the good food and celebrations, everyone was hoping to walk away a winner, even if the team they were rooting for didn’t get the trophy.

“We have it every year,” said David Hosbrough. “It’s a good time for everybody to get together, especially at the end of the winter and everything like that.”

Although it was hosted by the VFW, the event was not just for veterans. Leaders say they’re hoping more people come out and celebrate with them next year.

