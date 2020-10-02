VFW Post 454 in Bloomington celebrates 100 years

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Since 1920, the mission for VFW Post 454 has remained the same — to serve local veterans and their families in the community in any way they can.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand all the things the VFW does for people. how much money we have given to charities and I could go on and on and on,” said VFW Post 454 member Bill Reid.

Post members, state officials, and local leaders all gathered Friday to commemorate the milestone.

“The post is well known in this community, not only what they do for veterans but what they do for so much in this community,” said State Representative Dan Brady (R-Bloomington).

VFW Post 454 has a rich history in the Bloomington-Normal community from hosting clothing drives to parades and cookouts.

“We took a vow to defend our country against enemies, foreign and domestic, so we’re here to help our communities. It’s what soldiers do,” said Post Commander Bob Sable.

“You see a bunch of the certificates on the walls from all the kid’s teams and things they’ve done for the local community, support events, and stuff like that,” said member Adam Jacobs. “It’s kind of humbling to be a part of such an organization.”

Former Commander Curtis Hawk, who was with the post when it made its move to the current location, said 100 years means a lot to him and as long as there are veterans, the VFW will be there.

“It’s kind of a hope and wish that we’ll never have another war that would create veterans of foreign wars but as long as we do we’re going to continue to support those who served and give their time,” said Hawk.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected