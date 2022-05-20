PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly crash that occurred near North East Jefferson and Abington Streets Thursday morning.

According to Harwood, 37-year-old Jeremiah J. Burgess suffered severe, multiple blunt force trauma injuries as a result of being struck by the vehicle, and most likely died instantly.

Toxicology is currently pending.

It is currently unknown if any citations were issued to the driver of the vehicle, and Harwood stated that they are cooperating with the police.

The cause of this crash remains under investigation.