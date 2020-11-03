Victim identified from crash involving go-kart

SPRING BAY, Ill. (WMBD) — The victim in a deadly crash involving a semi and a go-kart has been identified.
The Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, said the driver of the go-kart was 51-year-old Gary Johnson of Peoria.
Johnson suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois Route 26 and Eichhorn on Friday, Oct. 30th.
Ruestman said the Woodford County Coroner’s Office is having difficulty locating the next of kin. If anyone knows any information about Johnson, they are being asked to call (309) 467-2375.
Latest Headlines
- Bartonville Mayor says they will not enforce new mitigation measures
- Twin Cities mayors plan to appeal Pritzker’s newest restriction decision
- Experts: Immigration changes might take backseat to COVID-19 relief even if Democrats win
- Twitter flags President Trump’s tweet about Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania voting