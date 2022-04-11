BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The McLean County coroner has released the identity of the person who was killed during a shooting in Bloomington Friday night.

Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder pronounced 17-year-old Kanye A. Stowers of Peoria dead at 12:25 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Stowers died after suffering a gunshot wound, according to a preliminary autopsy. Toxicology testing is pending.

No arrests have been made, nor has there been any information released on a potential suspect at this time.

As previously reported, shortly before midnight Friday, the Bloomington Police Department received a disturbance call.

Officers dispatched reported hearing gunshots before their arrival. When they arrived, they found Stowers with a gunshot wound on the steps of a residence on E. Mill Street, about half a block from the Bloomington City Assessors Office.

Stowers was pronounced dead at the scene. Police called the shooting death a homicide.

The homicide remains under investigation by the Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s office.